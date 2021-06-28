MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West School District is spending $3.1 on a new 8-lane track, multi-purpose field, expanded parking and infrastructure improvements at the Middleburg campus.
Work has begun on what will be a new synthetic turf field, 8-lane, 400-meter all-weather track, pedestrian access and circular walkway as well as sewer service extension and stormwater management, said Joseph Stroup, who is set to take over as superintendent this week when Rick Musselman retires.
The project will cost $3.1 million and be paid with a portion of the $4.1 million set aside in a capital reserve fund, Stroup said.
The district is still waiting for a state reimbursement of more than $2.3 million from the recent West Snyder Elementary School renovation project, he said.
The track and field installation is part of a proposed multi-phase project that includes a new stadium, bleachers, fieldhouse, lighting, locker rooms, and concession stand that the school board had intended to embark on at the same time but when the cost ballooned from about $7.5 million last year to $15 million, board president Victor Abate said, they backed off.
"It was a finance issue," he said. "It was way, way, way higher."
Abate said the school board hopes to revisit the other items, including new bleachers to accommodate 3,000 visitors which architect Jay Darkey, of JPD Architects, estimated in March would cost $1.06 million, as money becomes available.
"We're taking the conservative approach," said Stroup of approving the project in phases.