MIDDLEBURG — By a vote of 7-2, the Midd-West School Board approved a $41.2 million spending plan for 2022-23 that carries a tax increase of 2.5 mills.
Board Director Jeremy Tittle said the tax increase under the $41,263,055 budget was “necessary” after nearly a decade of no tax hikes.
“It’s not something we wanted to do,” he said of raising the average property tax bill by about $49.
Board President Victor Abate and Director Tony McKnight voted against the plan saying they couldn’t support raising taxes at a time of such economic uncertainty.
“With inflation, it’s just too much,” McKnight said.
Abate agreed. “We have a 40-year high inflation, record high gas and and food costs. I could not vote for that high of a tax increase when we’re heading into a recession.”
The board unanimously approved a four-year contract with the district’s teachers that, in part, provides retention bonuses of $2,000, $1,500 and $500 for each of the first three years of the agreement.
Those increases, as well as contributions to the teachers’ retirement funds, will be paid for with COVID-19 relief funds the district received.
Every teacher will also get $200 salary raise in the first year; a $203 increase in the second year; $700 in year three and $1,040 in year four, plus step increases for some employees.
“It’s a fair contract,” said Tittle. “It puts the district in a good position in terms of the budget in the long run.”
Superintendent Joe Stroup said the administration and teachers’ representatives worked hard to reach an agreement.
“The board’s committee had goals to honor and appreciate the dedication of our teaching staff while minimizing the impact to the local taxpayer,” he said. “The end result was a contract that saves the taxpayers between 1.3 and 1.8 mills of local real estate taxes from past contracts through leveraging ESSER’s funds (COVID-19 relief). I greatly respect and appreciate the close work by the two groups for the betterment of our school district and community.”