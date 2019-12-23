MIDDLEBURG — Four members of Midd-West High School's cheerleading team have been chosen to participate in a New Year's Day parade abroad in London.
Mackenzie Schmoyer, Dylinn Rice, Allie Keister and Morgan Andretta, all juniors, have only been cheering for a year but they will be among 800 U.S. students selected to represent the country as part of the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) summer camp All-American program.
"I like that we're going to represent our school," said Andretta, who like her teammates was judged individually.
Only the top 12 percent of athletes who attended the camp and demonstrated "superior athletic and leadership skills" were chosen to perform at the London parade, according to the UCA website.
Midd-West cheer coach Jennifer Mason said the district has been supportive of the team following the establishment of the district's Mustangs football program in the past year.
The young women have worked hard, she said.
The end result is "awesome," said Rice, who like Andretta has experience traveling abroad.
They held fundraisers to get the $3,000 each needed to make the trip that will have them departing on Dec. 26 and returning Jan. 2.
They're looking forward to visiting Big Ben, St. Paul's Cathedral and Buckingham Palace, said Keister.
In the meantime, the four friends have been practicing the four cheers the UCA has asked them to perform during the parade along the streets of London.
"I hope this encourages other people to join the (cheerleading) team," said Keister.