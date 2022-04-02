MIDDLEBURG — An 18-hole disc golf course in the Midd-West School District is expected to be playable on Monday.
Senior Gavin Portzline, an aspiring architect, and other volunteers on Saturday placed ground sleeves and built tee pads around the Middleburg campus. Once the concrete settles, Portzline said they would return today and place the baskets, at which time the course would be “ready to go.”
“I put in a lot of time to get this where it needs to be,” said Portzline. “I’m excited to get it done. I can’t wait for other people to play.”
Portzline was joined by technology education instructor Matt Dietz, Principal Dane Aucker, alumni, students from the National Honor Society and football team, classmates and their parents and Portzline’s family, who all donated their time and labor to bring the course to fruition. Lowe’s also donated the lumber, concrete and materials for building the tee pads and baskets.
The first tee is in front of the high school office. The basket will be at the end of the student parking lot, said Portzline.
The longest hole is 530 feet long. The shortest hole is 200 feet, he said.
An avid disc golf player, Portzline got ideas from the courses at Selinsgrove School District and Faylor Lake in Beaver Springs. He also had guidance from local players Andy Klinger and Lee Zimmerman.
Portzline said he spent $7,000 on the design and construction. Some of those costs were offset with a $5,000 Sandy Hook Promise grant.
Dietz said it was great to see the students incorporate the skills they learned in class and apply them to a physical project.
“I got kids like this who go above and beyond,” he said.
Keenan Dietz, a 2019 graduate and avid disc golf player, said the course is within walking distance of his house.
“It’s going to be great,” he said. “Especially with gas prices rising. It’s something close to home. I know Gavin, so it makes it a close personal course. It’s our community course.”
Aucker previously said he envisions the community using the course.