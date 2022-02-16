The Midd-West School board is considering adding more solar panels at its Middleburg campus to further reduce electric costs.
Since installing 5,130 solar panels in 2020 on about 10 acres on the campus, as well as a smaller array at the West Snyder Elementary School in Beaver Springs, the district saved about $145,000 on its annual $420,000 electric bill, Superintendent Joe Stroup said.
"We are looking into an additional one-acre of panels that would take our production from 95 percent of our energy needs in a year to 110 percent of our energy needs," he said. "This will generate additional savings and revenue to the district."
Any additional energy produced would either offset the district's use or go back into the grid, providing tax credit to the district.
The projected savings with the additional proposed solar array would be about $30,000 at no cost to the district, Stroup said.
"At the time we built (the first array), it was to cover about 95 percent of our needs," he said. Due to the cloudier than expected weather, the array produced about 90 percent of the district's energy needs.
Another reason the savings weren't as significant as estimated was due to the drastic rise in electricity prices in the past year.
However, Stroup noted that the district still reaped considerable savings
"It's something worthy of consideration," he said of installing additional solar panels.
Board president Victor Abate said the board is considering two placement proposals.
One is to install the solar panels on the roof of the high school. The other proposed location is on the ground in front of the middle school.
Abate said he is interested in reviewing the benefit of adding more solar panels, but doesn't support a rooftop array.
"I don't want to add that weight to the roof," he said.
If approved, Stroup said the additional solar array could be installed later this year.