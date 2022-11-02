For The Daily Item
Thanks to careful planning, a little bit of luck and perhaps even serendipity, 21-year-old Orry Walter has returned to his alma mater Midd-West High School to serve as a student teacher in the Choral department under cooperative teacher Devin Flynt.
Currently, Walter is earning his bachelor’s degree in music education with a voice concentration at Westminster Choir College in New Jersey, but after graduation in the spring, he intends to teach choral music in a high school.
Walter’s passion for teaching choral music at the high school level was inspired in large part by early singing experiences at Midd-West Middle School, High School, the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC) and the Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC).
When he first joined the SVC as a teenager, he remembers being surprised by how welcoming the singers were.
“They were so happy to have me there. It was eye-opening because there are musicians of different ages who just want to get together and make good music, no matter what point they’re at in their lives. The SVC was nothing but a positive experience.”
Walter continued, “For me, music can make me feel vulnerable, and you’re supposed to feel vulnerable. But when it comes to teaching, I want to become very comfortable to be able to teach and know that what I’m doing is making a difference,” he said.
He said Midd-West’s staff and faculty have been supportive and welcoming and he’s grateful for the opportunity to serve his home school in this role.
“I would like to find a job teaching high school choral music because that’s where my heart is. I knew that Midd-West High School was a little different in the way that they approach teaching music and teaching voice, so I really wanted to expand my knowledge and get a feel for teaching,” he said.
While Walter was uncertain about pursuing choral singing as a profession at first, a comment by SVC’s Conductor and Music Director, Dr. Bill Payn, changed his educational trajectory and career path.
“Dr. Payn said to me, ‘Westminster (Choir College) changed my life.’ So I thought, okay, this is what I’m going to do. This is where I need to go. and fast forward to a few months ago, Adam (Dietz) mentioned to me about joining the chorale again. I thought about it. Then I got a call from Dr. Payn and he offered me one of the student scholarships, so there was nothing holding me back,” he recalled.
Walter, along with two of his high school singing mentors, Adam Dietz and Andrew Finck, recently performed in the SVC’s world premiere of “Love” at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
In addition to singing with the SVC currently, Walter also performs with a subgroup of the chorale called SVC Limited, which is a for-hire singing group available for private functions and social gatherings.
Walter says he is inspired daily by his current students at Midd-West and enjoys conversing with them on a higher level.
“I really like seeing students’ faces light up when they understand something,” he said, smiling.
As a young person in his early 20s, he can also relate to the complex feelings that many of his students feel as teenagers.
“I relate to these kids. I can make jokes with them and they understand. I realize how crucial it is to have a good high school experience, especially in music, so I want to give that to my students.”
