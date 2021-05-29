MIDDLEBURG — Despite a damp, rainy night, 160 Midd-West seniors beamed because they were graduating with the rest of their classmates in an almost normal situation inside the gymnasium Friday in front of their friends and family.
“Our teachers did an amazing job doing all they could to make this a normal year,” 17-year-old Aubrey Isaacs said. “The entire staff here did a great job for us.”
But the message of the night was delivered by Valedictorian Trey Wagner, 18.
“I challenge each and every one of you to think about planting a tree every time you meet someone new. Put them before yourself and provide them with shade. and honestly, why not plant some real trees while you’re at it? Help the Earth, help the atmosphere, and help future generations.”
Wagner told the class that their high school career will resemble a forest.
“Walking through this forest will display the amount of people that you were able to reach in your life,” he said. “More trees mean that you have spread your arms and offered help to more people.”
Midd-West made the decision to move graduation indoors due to the weather, but for the Class of 2021, it didn’t matter, because they got to be together and graduate as a class, unlike 2020, due to COVID-19.
“Who would have guessed that we would have to wear masks all day, experience a two-week quarantine due to contact tracing, and not even be able to see the people sitting across from us at lunch?” Wagner said. “There were no guarantees of sports seasons, plays, or even in-person classes. Still, this has not slowed down the progression of life. We are still graduating, and as we look into the future, we are greeted by a wall of uncertainty; perhaps greater even than that of the past year. We leave here to enter the great unknown, hoping that we make the right choices to create the life of which we dreamed. This is the beginning of the rest of our lives.”
Senior Allie Keister, 18, said the 2021 school year was getting more normal as it went on, unlike 2020.
“We had the masks on all day,” she said. “But I agree that everyone here did a great job for us through the year.”