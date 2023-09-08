The Daily Item
MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West High School marching band is aiming to remind fans of the music that filled stadiums in years past at Friday night football games.
“The theme is Stadium Jams of the 1970s, featuring ‘Gonna Fly Now,’ ‘You Really Got Me,’ ‘Rock and Roll All Nite,’ ‘Rock and Roll Part 2 — The Hey Song,’ ‘Takin’ Care of Business,’ ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘We are the Champions,’” said Director Stacy Hostetter.
She said the band hopes to bring more school spirit to Midd-West.
“Our show this year hopes to get the crowd involved by yelling, stomping, clapping, and swaying of hands,” Hostetter said. “The hope is by the end of the season to even have the faculty participate.”
The band has 39 students involved, including drum major Skylark Epley, a senior.
Hostetter said this year’s band camp went extremely well, even in a heat wave. Camp ran for six days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by the end, the band was able to learn drills for the entire show.
She said one third of the band is new members.
“The upperclassmen have stepped up to help the new members become acclimated to the marching band,” Hostetter said. “Each week, the show becomes better and better.”
Get in the spirit with the Midd-West marching band’s pregame show at home today. The Mustangs play Milton. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.