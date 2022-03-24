MIDDLEBURG — Watching the "heartbreaking" news of the more than four million Ukraine children being forced out of their country by Russian soldiers attacking their communities has moved Midd-West High School senior Lily Shutt to action.
"It's hard to sit back and watch this," said Shutt of the growing number of young refugees who've fled their homes with little belongings and sometimes without parents. "We're so lucky to be able to go to school and do the things we love."
The teen contacted school board president Victor Abate to discuss ways to help the displaced Ukraine children and, along with other students, they came up with a plan to collect items such as backpacks, blankets, puzzles, crayons, small toys and stuffed animals to send to them in areas such as Poland.
Abate said U.S. Rep. Fred Keller connected him with the American Red Cross and other non-government organizations that will assist them in getting the items to the children in need.
"Not that we can change what they're going through," said Shutt who nonetheless felt moved to do something to show the young children and teens in the other part of the world that they are cared for.
High School Principal Dane Aucker said Shutt has always been a positive force at the school where she organizes pep rallies and serves as president of the Student Council and National Honor Society.
"Lily is a phenomenal student and heavily involved in positively promoting our district," said Aucker.
She's also influential, as proven by the 3.7 million views of a TikTok video she recently posted of a fellow student, Dylan Miller, dancing at sports events.
Shutt said the call for items will be shared on social media and hopes the entire Midd-West School District community will get involved.
Donations will be accepted at all Midd-West School buildings through the end of April. Monetary donations made out to the Midd-West High School will be used to purchase items.