MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West High School students’ virtual escape room design won first place and the $5,000 price at the annual Regional STEM competition held at Bloomsburg University.
Students from eight area school districts were challenged to create a virtual escape room, with theme-based electronic puzzles.
Midd-West students Nathan Hartman, Kyle Boonie and Brogan Plasterer designed an escape room and maze based on ancient Egypt called Escape the Pharaoh’s Curse and worked on it for about 1 1/2 months.
For Boonie, a junior, working on the technology and “just figuring out the flow from room to room, puzzle to puzzle” was the most challenging and interesting. “Some elements that we used can be helpful when I’m learning coding.”
Learning a new program “opened up new opportunities,” said Hartman, a senior who plans to study biomedical science at Susquehanna University. “The game developing software we used is now available to the STEM class.”
“The doors have opened to offer our school and STEM teams new and valuable experiences,” said Plasterer, a freshman.
The trio was coached by teachers Kathy Shellenberger and Matt Dietz.
“The challenge provided an avenue for students to try new technologies,” said Dietz. “As an instructor it is always great to see your students rewarded for the hard work they put into a project. This group really worked well together and were an exceptional example of ‘divide and conquer.’ They used their individual talents to approach the various aspects of the problem.”
