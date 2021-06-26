MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West School District Special Education Supervisor Lee Bzdil is leaving the position after nearly eight years.
Bzdil informed the school board Thursday that she has accepted another position with the Capitol Area Intermediate Unit, board president Victor Abate said.
The board has also approved the hiring of gifted teacher Ed Gunkle as dean of students at the High School, with plans to move him to the position of assistant principal when he receives the certification later this year.
Gunkle was chosen from among six candidates, all Midd-West employees, said Abate. He replaces Jeremy Brown who is now principal at the Middle School.
"The board wants to promote from within," Abate said.
— MARCIA MOORE