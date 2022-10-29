The Daily Item
MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West High School football fans can travel back to the 80s when the school’s marching band takes the field on Friday nights.
The title of the field show is The 1980s Show and features the theme song from the Netflix hit production, “Stranger Things” — which is set in the 1980s. The band also plays “Any Way You Want it” and “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey, “I Want Candy” by the band Bow Wow Wow, “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister, “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush — which has recently become popular again thanks to its inclusion in “Stranger Things” — and “Final Countdown” by Europe.
The band, comprised of 39 members, are led by drum major Nathaniel Leitzel, a senior.
Students practiced the numbers and routines at band camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27-29 to Aug. 1-3.
“Our time was very compact and concentrated but students were able to learn drill for the entire show during this time,” said Stacy Hostetter, Midd-West marching band director.
Midd-West’s football team was created in 2018, making it and the marching band the newest in the Valley. Previously, the school district was in a co-op with the Juniata County school board.
“This is our fifth season of doing any field show or football games,” said Hostetter. “Each year I believe that students get better at learning drill and playing in the stands. We are setting a new tradition that hopefully will last a long time to come.”