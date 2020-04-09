Midd-West Area School District has rescheduled its prom until June 26, but school officials say it may need to be canceled if social distancing protocols have not been lifted by early June.
In a tweet sent out Wednesday night, school officials said prom is now "tentatively" scheduled for June 26, but acknowledged if social distancing has not been lifted by June 5, it will be canceled and not rescheduled.
"We understand the importance of such an event and apologize in advance if circumstances beyond our control force us to cancel," the tweet said.
Last month, Danville Area School District's planned school events, including musical performances and the prom, were postponed.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the date for graduation remains the same, June 5, "but it is not clear if it will need to be virtual."
"The pandemic has changed our lives tremendously," Boyle wrote on the district website. "It feels like we have very little control anymore."