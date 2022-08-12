MIDDLEBURG — The Midd-West School is seeking candidates to fill the seat being vacated by board director Stephanie Bowersox.
Bowersox, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was elected last November to a four-year board seat but will be moving to northern New York.
Her resignation from the board is effective Monday and the board has 30 days from that date to interview and appoint a new director, board President Victor Abate said.
The appointed board member will serve until Nov. 30, 2023, following next year's general election.