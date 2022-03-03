MIDDLEBURG — The Midd-West School Board is planning to relocate the district’s administrative offices to the middle school.
The high cost to renovate the 568 E. Main St. building that houses the administration offices currently has prompted the board to consider the move, board President Victor Abate said.
The two-story building is not handicap-accessible and the roof is in need of replacement, he said, adding the repairs are “cost prohibitive.”
For several months the board has been looking into relocating the offices of the superintendent, curriculum and instruction, business, payroll and building and grounds to the middle school library and relocating the library to another part of the school.
There is sufficient space for the relocated library to a mostly unused double classroom that had been the site of the home economics classroom, which has not been offered for about a decade, Superintendent Joe Stroup said.
The move would require spending about $230,000 in renovations at the middle school to accommodate the administrative office.
There is an outside access to the library that would allow the public to enter the district office without entering the school, which makes the proposal an ideal alternative, Stroup said.
“It’s the most cost-effective decision” and would provide better public access to the district office, Abate said.
If approved, the renovations could begin in June and administration could move in November.
No decision has been made on whether the East Main Street building would be sold, Abate said.