MIDDLEBURG — The Midd-West School board approved a $43.48 million dollar spending plan 2023-24 that carries a tax increase of 1.9 mills.
The average tax bill will go up between $40 and $50, district business manager Joan Hassinger said.
Voting against the budget were board members Victor Abate, Tony McKnight and Justin Haynes.
Abate, who serves as board president, said he opposed the 1.9 mill tax hike in the $43,483,692 budget.
"I don't think it was warranted. I think some areas could have been cut to make it a 1.3 or 1.4 mills increase," he said. Abate could not list any specific proposed cuts.
Superintendent Joe Stroup said inflation and the addition of two armed security officer positions boosted the district's expenses.
The recent retirement of district police chief Paul Mall Jr. and resignation of officer Danny Knouse, who left for a higher paying position, has the district considering a memorandum of agreement with Middleburg borough police to provide a school resource officer (SRO).
"I would rather have our own police chief, but the board decided to pursue" hiring an SRO, Abate said.
The board will review the agreement with the borough police department at Monday night's public meeting.
Stroup said the district will also hire a second police officer to ensure coverage at the Middleburg campus and West Snyder Elementary School in Beaver Springs.