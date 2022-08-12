MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West School Superintendent Joe Stroup is working to fill three positions less than two weeks before the start of the new school year.
Stroup received word this week that an instructional technology and vocational agriculture teacher position in the high school and middle school need to be filled and has been told to anticipate the opening of a second instructional technology position.
"Those are difficult certifications to fill," he said. "We've been calling universities, but they're just not producing" graduates with these certifications.
Stroup said 14 students graduated from Penn State in the spring with certifications to teach vocational agriculture and there are currently 10 openings for that position in public schools across the commonwealth.
The western Snyder County school district has fared better filling administrative positions.
Joan Hassinger, who has been employed with the district for the past two years in the business office working on payroll and benefits, will succeed Ryan Wagner, who is leaving as business manager Sept. 5 to take a similar position at Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational School. Hassinger will be paid $82,500 for a six-month exploratory period.
Former fourth-grade West Snyder Elementary School teacher Sara Brubaker was promoted this week to Middleburg Elementary School principal at a starting salary of $82,500.
"Sarah has worked in the district for several years. We're very happy to promote from within the district," said school board President Victor Abate.
Several internal administrative changes have occurred in recent weeks, including the move last month of Dane Aucker from the position of high school principal to director of curriculum, instruction and technology, and Ed Gunkle from helming the Middleburg Elementary School to the high school.
Offering tuition reimbursements to faculty has helped retain quality candidates for these positions, Stroup said.
"We’re investing in people by paying for their tuition," he said.