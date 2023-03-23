MIDDLEBURG — The Midd-West School District is asking for community input on whether it should leave the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference and join the Tri-Valley League.
The public meeting will be held tonight at 7 p.m. in the High School Auditorium.
"We've been with the PHAC for 15 years," said Superintendent Joe Stroup.
Midd-West had affiliated been with the TVL in prior years and Stroup said since the district is located close to both conferences, he said it's an "opportunity" to examine what would be best for the school's athletic programs.
A survey of all 15 head coaches and student-athletes at Midd-West about a potential change in affiliations was done with mixed responses, he said.
"A lot are on the fence," Stroup said.
Some see it as a disadvantage to their athletes and programs while others view a switch as advantageous.
"That would only be proven with time," Stroup said. "I think this is a great opportunity for a discussion. We have two leagues and we've had experience with both, we are located within driving distance of both and they both really want us. Not every high school is able to make a choice."
Once he receives community feedback, he said, the data will be reviewed and a proposal could be put before the school board.
Board president Victor Abate said he hasn't formed an opinion on changing athletic league affiliations and is waiting to see how it would impact each of the sports.
"I'm going to wait to make up my mind," he said.