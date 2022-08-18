MIDDLEBURG — The Midd-West School Board is looking into increasing its solar energy output.
The board is reviewing a plan to increase the district's production of solar energy from about 95 percent to 110 percent with either a roof-top array at the high school or a ground mount in front of the middle school, Superintendent Joe Stroup said.
The discussion is scheduled to be held at the board's Monday meeting.
Any additional energy produced would either offset the district’s use or go back into the grid, providing tax credit to the district. The projected annual savings is $27,000, Stroup said.
The district installed 5,130 solar panels in 2020 on about 10 acres at the Middleburg campus and the West Snyder Elementary School in Beaver Springs, reducing its annual $420,000 electrical bill by about $145,000.