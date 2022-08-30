MIDDLEBURG — Work at the new Midd-West School District stadium continues as the season's first home football game is set to be played Friday at the adjacent stadium.
On Tuesday, workers were installing a handicap-accessible ramp to the new stadium that features a bleacher area with a 750-seat visitor capacity.
The 1,473 bleachers for the home area arrived Monday and will be installed in the new stadium in the next 10 to 12 days, Superintendent Joe Stroup said.
The first home game in the new stadium was scheduled to be played Sept. 24, but Stroup said worker and supply issues may delay it.
The district is still waiting for the new scoreboard, which was scheduled to arrive Aug. 23.
"We're still waiting on the scoreboard," he said. "Our goal would be to have that game on Sept. 24 in the new stadium. It would be the icing on the cake."
School board president Victor Abate said they tried to resolve the issues, to no avail.
"We know people have had their hearts set on this," he said of the district residents' interest in the new opening of the new stadium. "The board feels terribly about this."