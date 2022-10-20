MIDDLEBURG — A proposal to hire two armed security officers at the Midd-West School District will be considered Monday by the board of directors.
Board President Victor Abate said the directors will vote during Monday's 7 p.m. public meeting on adding the two positions at a yearly cost of $98,000.
The district has employed retired state trooper Paul Mall Jr. as a school police chief in the district since 2019.
Superintendent Joe Stroup said the initial plan was to add two part-time police officers to fill a 30-hour and a 20-hour workweek slot and assist Mall on the Middleburg campus and at West Snyder Elementary School in Beaver Springs.
The applicant pool that responded to the district's advertisement was small so administrators changed the job description to two, 35-hour week, armed security officers.
One applicant has accepted the position and a second had not responded to the job offer as of Thursday morning, Stroup said.
The approved candidates "will work seven hours, five days a week and the cost is only about one-third more," Stroup said.
An armed security officer does not require the same amount of training as a school police officer, he said, adding that the additional security was in response to mass school shootings across the nation.
Stroup lauded Mall and Middle School Principal Jeremy Brown for their quick action on Oct. 11 in dealing with a sixth-grade student who brought a weapon and ammunition to school. The student is now being dealt with in the Snyder County Court juvenile system.