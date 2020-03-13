Classes at Midd-West School District will be closed Friday after an employee came in contact with a Snyder County individual who is now in quarantine with symptoms similar to the coronavirus.
The alert about the closure came late Thursday after about 150 people had gathered at the high school in Middleburg for a Future Farmers of America (FFA) award ceremony.
Joe Stroup, the director of curriculum and instruction, told The Daily Item that an employee was in contact in the past 10 days with an individual who returned home from "a high-risk area within the United States" and later began exhibiting symptoms of the disease.
An initial test ruled out the flu and another test has been done which takes about 48 to 72 hours for results to come back, said Superintendent Rick Musselman, who has been in contact with the unnamed individual's family and hospital officials where the individual is being held in quarantine.
He said district officials learned that an employee had contact with the individual after 3 p.m. Thursday.
District officials were advised not to release the identity of the employee or the building where they work, Stroup said, but parents of all students who came in contact with the employee have been notified.
One person who wasn't notified was Snyder County Emergency Management Director Derick Shambach.
"I should have been contacted immediately that there was a potential exposure," he said.
Shambach, who this week reviewed the county's pandemic policy and plan with the commissioners, said he will be following up with school officials about the lack of notice.
The oversight was particularly troublesome to Shambach since he received a call earlier Thursday from Daniel Durkee, the president of Penn View Bible Institute in Penns Creek who had a question about whether to extend spring break for the school's 400 students as a precaution.
Shambach said he advised Durkee that "if you can afford it, extend it by one week."
Public entities should have protocols for advising county officials about exposure during the pandemic and individuals who believe they have been exposed to the virus should contact the state Department of Health, he said.
Board president Victor Abate said he couldn't comment on why Shambach wasn't notified, but said Musselman "made the right call" by closing school.
"We have to err on the side of caution. People can criticize us all they want," Abate said.
He defended the administration's decision to hold the FFA banquet at the high school Thursday after the decision was made to close school the next day.
"People were already here when that decision was made," said Abate, who was notified at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Musselman proceeded to call the other board members to explain his decision to close and by that time FFA members and their families were arriving for the event, he said.
Musselman said he chose not to cancel the FFA banquet because "I didn't feel there was any risk."
All essential district staff will be cleaning the buildings on Friday and possibly Saturday, with particular focus on areas where the employee may have had contact, he said.
The district's decision to close school Friday prompted Pam Ross, the executive director of Snyder County Libraries, to shut all four libraries in Selinsgrove, Middleburg, Beavertown and McClure for at least one day.
The policy of the library system is that if either Midd-West or Selinsgrove School District closes during the coronavirus pandemic, the libraries will also close "to assess the situation," according to a sign posted in the buildings.
Earlier Thursday, Ross spoke about the library system's policy and efforts to frequently clean surfaces at each building and temporarily remove most toys to keep the public protected.
"There's been a lot of cleaning," she said.