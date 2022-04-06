MIDDLEBURG — The Midd-West School District is looking for area businesses interested in offering employment to a senior in the Work Study program.
The program offered at the Snyder County school district provides seniors an opportunity to experience jobs in a career they plan to pursue after graduation.
Some of the job opportunities have included working at Top Star in McClure; Sunbury Animal Hospital; CPRS Physical Therapy in Middleburg; Nottingham Village in Northumberland; KFC in Shamokin Dam and Glenco Engineering, Drafting and Design Services in Middleburg.
Teachers Brenda Stewart, Sandy Mitchell and Lisa Gearhart are grateful to all the businesses and individuals participating with the Work Study Program this year and request other businesses who may be interested to contact them at 570-837-0046 Ext. 2608.