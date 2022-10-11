A Midd-West student brought a firearm and ammunition to school on Tuesday morning and school officials were able the locate the gun before the start of classes, officials said in an alert posted to the district's website.
The message notes that at 7:45 a.m., school administrators were told that a student showed the firearm to other students on a bus on the way to the middle school. The district's school police officer and principal were alerted and the student was escorted to the office for a search and interview after arriving at the school, officials said.
During the search, the firearm and the ammunition were located and retrieved by the district's police officer. District police and the Middleburg Police Department continued the investigation, searching the building before the "all-clear" was given by law enforcement personnel.
"The student left in police custody and will not be returning to school," the district-wide alert said. "At this time all students are safe and continuing their regular school day."
This was the second incident at a Valley school in two days. On Monday, a spent bullet was found in a classroom at Danville's Liberty Valley Intermediate School. Students were sent home for the day.
"Please know student safety is our top priority and we will always follow up with leads that are reported," the Midd-West administration noted in the alert. "Because of the quick work and all clear from the authorities, we will continue to operate as normal."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.