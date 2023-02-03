MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West High School student Veronica Hummel is one of 12 students nationwide to receive $1,000 from Bob Evans Restaurants through its partnership with the National Future Farmers of America organization.
The restaurant chain announced it is awarding the Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) grants for the third year, highlighting Bob Evans’ ongoing commitment to supporting agricultural leaders.
Hummel and the other 11 grant recipients will receive $1,000 to help them achieve goals they outlined for their SAE this year. These experiential learning projects will help students learn more about agriculture, marketing and running a business.
"Inspired by our farming roots, we’re proud to support another group of young, aspiring farmers and we look forward to seeing their innovative projects come to fruition this year," said Bob Evans President and CEO Bob Holtcamp.
The 12 grant recipients were chosen from more than 1,296 applications nationwide.