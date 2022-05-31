MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West High School graduates Molley Herrold and Olivia Hummel learned while taking child development courses that they each have a passion for working with preschoolers.
Within a few months of last Friday's commencement, both expect to obtain their Child Development Associate (CDA) certificate as they work in their chosen fields.
"The school has offered so many opportunities. We've been able to spend our entire senior year" pursuing credits that will help obtain the certificate, said Herrold, who currently is also employed as an assistant day care teacher in a Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit after-school program.
The students were able to "get a jumpstart on their future" due to a partnership with SUMMIT Early Learning, which operates Head Start and Pre-K Counts programs at the Midd-West High School and Middleburg and West Snyder Elementary schools, said High School Principal Dane Aucker.
Working with the children prompted Hummel to change her choice of career.
"I was planning to go into nursing, but I enjoy being around the kids," she said. "I enjoy the honesty."
Hummel will work at a SUMMIT-run summer camp this season and expects to get her CDA certificate in the fall.
For Herrold, the experience of working directly with preschoolers also helped her to define her career interests.
"I've been in a few different classes and found I love working with special education students, helping them to see their potential," she said. "I was planning to go to college and be a history teacher, but I've learned how much I love working with children."
Herrold worked with youngsters in the Pre-K Counts classroom at the high school before moving on to a CSIU-run program where she had an opportunity to work with pupils with special needs.
SUMMIT Executive Director Doug Bertanzetti touts the partnership with Midd-West as beneficial not only for high school students, but the preschoolers attending the agency's programs designed to prepare them for kindergarten.
"High school students enrolled in early childhood education programs gain invaluable, hands-on, practical experience working side by side with SUMMIT's teachers and children," he said. "This also benefits the children. Children have more adults and young adults with them in the classroom to help encourage them as young learners."
Although SUMMIT does not operate a preschool program in the Milton School District it has a partnership with the district and Bertanzetti said he'd like to see it expand to other Valley districts.
Families interested in signing their children up for a Pre-K Counts or Head Start program may contact a SUMMIT enrollment specialist at 570-966-2845 or visit summitearlylearning.org
Class Acts is a weekly feature highlighting students, teachers, programs and projects at Valley school districts. Email suggestions for future stories to news@dailyitem.com.