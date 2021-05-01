BEAVER SPRINGS — The Snyder County Commissioners were joined on Saturday by students and staff from the incoming Midd-West School District football program to help with the construction of an 18-hole professional disc golf course at Faylor Lake outside Beaver Springs.
The commissioners in April awarded a contract to Steve Braud, a professional disc golf course designer to lay out the course near the 140-acre lake. The project coincides with a recent $75,000 grant from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) for boat launch improvements, a new parking lot and primitive bathrooms.
"There's a lot of possibilities for Faylor Lake and there's a lot of ground not used throughout the entire year," said Commissioner Joe Kantz. "We can take advantage of the spectacular views we have on the property, the differences in terrain and elevation. It will be a real showpiece for the area."
Kantz expects the course to attract players who will buy food in local restaurants and gas in local gas stations, which will provide more tax money into the area.
Braud walked around with commissioners on Thursday and Friday to determine the best course. The commissioners and the Snyder County Conservation District will construct the course over the next year with a goal of launching the course for the public in spring 2022. Most of the work is being done through volunteerism, said Kantz.
Some students on Saturday poured and set concrete for the poles, other students rakes and cleaned up the walking trails, and other students cut lumber for the tee boxes. Each tee box is six foot by 12 foot.
"We decided we wanted to give back to the community," said football Coach Lance Adams. "We talk all the time as a football program being family. We want the community to be part of our family, but more importantly, we want the community to take us in and be part of their family. In order to do that we wanted to give back to the community."
Junior James Troup, 18, of Mt. Pleasant Mills, said the work on Saturday was fun.
"It gives us something to do, and we get to give back to the community," said Troup.
Troup said that he doesn't play disc golf nor does his friends.
"I'm sure we'll come out and try it," he said.