MIDDLEBURG — The sixth-grade Midd-West student who brought a gun and ammunition to the Middleburg Middle School Tuesday will remain off campus "for a long time," Superintendent Joe Stroup said Thursday.
Stroup lauded the quick response of Middle School Principal Jeremy Brown Tuesday morning after a bus driver informed him that he had overheard the male student talking about a gun.
As Brown went to speak to the student, three other students told him they had seen the weapon, Stroup said.
Brown "made the split-second decision" to approach the student, take his backpack and remove him from the crowd of students who were arriving on campus for the start of the school day. Stroup said Brown found a bullet but no weapon in the backpack.
Since the student had just arrived at the school, district police officer Paul Mall Jr. figured there could only be a few areas where the gun was stowed away. Stroup said the weapon, which had a loaded clip but no ammunition in the chamber, was found in a bathroom trash can.
The student did not obtain the weapon from home, said Stroup, who declined to say more due to the pending police investigation.
Charges are being filed in Snyder County juvenile court, District Attorney Michael Piecuch said.
"This is a dark cloud on the district but there is a silver lining," said Stroup. "That day we went into classrooms and talked about importance of communicating what (students are) reading, hearing and seeing."
Said Mary Markle, a member of the Central Susquehanna Valley chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, "Miraculously and thankfully no one was hurt. But this kid ended up in police custody. That is tragic."
Markle said the group offers a monthly weapon safety presentation at the Community Zone in Lewisburg at 7 p.m. every second Monday.
"The Be SMART program is a 20-minute presentation on the importance of securing weapons and ammunition. Be Smart focuses on what adults can do. Secure arms, modeling responsible behavior, asking about guns in other people’s homes," she said. "We have to stop being afraid of this conversation."
Moms Demand Action chapter leader Toni Niles said the message they want to get across about responsible gun possession is for everyone.
"We are not anti-gun. We have gun owners in our group," she said.
For more information about the Be SMART program, visit besmartforkids.org or contact Markle at besmartcsvmoms@gmail.com to schedule a presentation.