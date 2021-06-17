Hello. It is an honor to be standing here before you tonight. On behalf of the class, I would like to begin by saying a few thank you’s. First, to the teachers and administration. Thank you for creating opportunities for us to learn, mature, and prosper, despite the unpredictability of the school year. Over this past year, people began to notice the impressive amounts of work that you put in for your students. Even so, there will never be enough appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication that you have for your job and your students. Thank you to our parents and guardians. You support us through everything that we do, and we could not be here without you. The pride that is expressed on each of your faces only proves how committed you are to help us live out our dreams. To the school staff, thank you for maintaining a clean, healthy environment for us. You may never know how much your work behind the scenes helps us, but we thank you for everything you do.
It would be easy to talk about everything that we have gone through over the past year. Who would have guessed that we would have to wear masks all day, experience a two-week quarantine due to contact tracing, and not even be able to see the people sitting across from us at lunch? There were no guarantees of sports seasons, plays, or even in-person classes. Still, this has not slowed down the progression of life. We are still graduating, and as we look into the future, we are greeted by a wall of uncertainty; perhaps greater even than that of the past year. We leave here to enter the great unknown, hoping that we make the right choices to create the life of which we dreamed. This is the beginning of the rest of our lives.
As George Bernard Shaw once said, “Life isn’t about finding yourself. It’s about creating yourself.” In the following days, months, and even years, each of us has the opportunity to create a life about which we are passionate. We have students who want to go to college to become scientists, engineers, teachers, and nurses. We have those who want to go into the workforce to become technicians and welders. We have some students who want to dedicate their lives to helping others, while some are still searching for their callings. Some of us will pursue what we perceive to be the traditional American dream which revolves around becoming wealthy, reaching the top, and becoming famous. Nevertheless, a successful life does not mean that you have to become a billionaire or discover something that changes the world. Rather, success is also found in the every-day life of so-called “average” individuals.
The problem with the traditional pursuit of money and fame is that it normally leads to a self-interested mindset. Instead, we should be focused on helping others and developing strong relationships. The real measure of success is based on the difference you make in other people’s lives. A quote from author Nelson Henderson seems to aptly fit this description. He states, “The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit.” Henderson believes that life should be filled with a motivation to help others. Plant a tree, not because the shade will benefit you, but because it will benefit the person sitting next to you. If you look around, you will see those with whom you have formed relationships over the years. Throughout your time together, you have planted a tree without ever knowing it. This tree has grown over time, and the shade represents the love and assistance you give to that person. When you look back on your high school experience, you will not remember the grade you got on a test in Algebra I or World History. However, you will remember the relationships that you formed during your five years here — relationships that will stay with you beyond our final days in this building. Your high school career will resemble a forest – full of old trees and young saplings. Walking through this forest will display the amount of people that you were able to reach in your life. More trees mean that you have spread your arms and offered help to more people. I challenge each and every one of you to think about planting a tree every time you meet someone new. Put them before yourself and provide them with shade. And honestly, why not plant some real trees while you’re at it? Help the Earth, help the atmosphere, and help future generations.
As you go through life, don’t forget to look around and appreciate the forest surrounding you. Each tree is unique, and each one comes with a story. They also emphasize how much of an impact you have had on others. I would like to congratulate the Class of 2021 on this amazing accomplishment once again. Thank you, and have a good night.