I want to begin by thanking all the people in my life that helped me get to this point. God for loving me unconditionally. My family, friends, and Miles for being my biggest cheerleaders. The educators that have guided my steps and have taught me so much and all the people in this school who have encouraged me to be better. My church family for all their prayers and support.
Over the past year, I have taken on a new hobby of beekeeping. I was inspired to take on this hobby because my grandpa has raised bees in the past and I wanted to experience this with his guidance and advice. Beekeeping, like life, has been a learning experience and very humbling because let’s just say, you won’t be perfect, and things happen that are outside of your control. I would like to share what I have learned from these bees and the connections I see to the class of 2023’s future. Five things that honeybees have taught me are loyalty, hard work, kindness, teamwork, and the ability to move on. We, as young adults, entering the real world should learn from them too and incorporate these lessons into our lives and live by them.
The hive consists of a queen, who is a vital part of reproduction, the drones, male bees who stay in the hive and take care of the babies, and the worker bee, female bees who go out of the hive in search of food. Each bee is loyal to one another, they will give their life in protecting the hive and the rest of the colony. They are loyal to the queen, protecting her on a whole different level. They think of others, and they are not self-centered. I hope as we go into the world and create friendships, we are loyal to those people. I hope we all find relationships that we would fight for, stay loyal to, and protect.
Not only is loyalty a large contributor to a successful hive, so is hard work and dedication. Honeybees start their hives from nothing other than themselves. They start a hive together and continue together. Their goal is for the hive to succeed, when they look for pollen and bring it back, it is for more than just themselves. Normally, they bring it in, drop it off, and are back on their way for more. Today we will set out to build relationships and possibly start our own families just like these bees. We should do our best, make sacrifices and dedicate ourselves because hard work does pay off. Don’t be afraid to lean on those around you for help and support. The gratification may not be instant, but it will be worth it.
I have encountered two kinds of bees, some that are angrier than hornets and some so gentle you could pick them up with your bare hands. When I’m quick and careless handling them, they often reciprocate by being angry. In comparison, when I am gentle and handle them gracefully and calmly, they do not bother me or get hostile. Like the bees, we learn to handle others with kindness and that is what you will get in return. Proverbs 16:24 says, “Gracious words are like a honeycomb, sweetness to the soul and health to the body”. Be kind to all of those who you encounter. You do not know how your kindness may affect them and you never know how those kind words could impact another’s life. Be aware of the effect you have on others. As my mom always says, “You may be the only Bible they ever read” so don’t miss the chance to spread kindness.
In addition to hard work, bees are phenomenal at teamwork. They are building their homes but building their next generation as well. The new bees will be taught their roles in the community and proper actions. Although the queen is vital to giving birth to the new bees, the drones and worker bees are equally necessary for the building of the hive. They work together for the common good; the benefit of all. The other bees depend on the queen, but she also must be a servant to her hive. Always remember that we are important to the functioning of society. Each one of us has a role in society that is important to the next person and next generation. No matter where you find yourself in the world, remember you would not be there without the jobs that are completed by others, and you are helping others function in their roles. A janitor, doctor, mother, father, cashier, or banker does not end up where they are unless they have others working hand in hand.
Today we leave here new, young, and naïve. We will grow and learn and succeed. The queen was once a baby bee in the hive like all the rest. With her change in role, she must remember she is still part of the team. Just remember where you came from, but don’t lose sight of where you are going. Lastly, but equally as important, move on when things aren’t working. I caught a swarm a few weeks back and gave them all clean frames and sugar water for a few days. Thinking they were settled; I removed the sugar water from them to fend for themselves. Because they weren’t ready for this, they packed up the queen and swarmed again. They didn’t dwell on it and die; they found the best for themselves. Like them, we should find the best for ourselves. That may not be the same as the person sitting next to you. Don’t let anyone else live your life for you. Do not be discouraged when things aren’t working, adapt, change, and succeed. We’ve all gotten this far, don’t be discouraged. If your goal is success, teamwork, dedication, and perseverance are your biggest allies.
Like Kerry Washington said, “Your life is your story, and the adventure ahead of you is the journey to fulfill your own purpose and potential." I’m very thankful to have spent my time here with all of you and I hope we can continue as friends and teammates.