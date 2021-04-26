Middleburg Borough officials seek to fill the police chief position held for nearly 29 years by Tony Jordan, who died in January from COVID-19 complications.
Mayor Heidi Potter said applications were accepted through April 12 and interviews began last week.
She didn’t know how many people applied and would only say that at least one candidate was being interviewed last week. Potter said the information would likely not be released to the public since it could impact negotiations with the prospective candidate.
Borough Administrator Elizabeth Paige said she was informed by the municipality’s solicitor, Beau Hoffman, that the request for the information would have to be made under the Right-to-Know (RTK) law.
On Friday, The Daily Item filed a formal RTK request for the number of applicants to the police chief position and the number of candidates called for an interview.
The borough responded Monday that the request would take another 30 days of legal review to determine if the information was subject to the law.
Mifflinburg Police officer Mark Bailey is serving as interim chief. He was appointed during Jordan’s health battle, which ended when he passed away Jan. 13.
Jordan joined the Middleburg police force in 1980 and was promoted to chief in 1992.