The Middleburg Fireman’s Carnival is a long-held tradition for many people in the region. It also happens to be the biggest fundraiser of the year for the all-volunteer fire department at Reliance Hose Company No. 1.
Rylan Ebright, president of the company, said proceeds from the week’s events help to provide for nearly 50 percent of their annual budget.
The company has provided emergency services in the area for 115 years, and Ebright said the carnival has been held each year for at least more than 50 years. That kind of legacy doesn’t happen on its own.
“We say it every year,” Ebright said, “the community support is in not only in Middleburg, but the tri-county area is very supportive of all community organizations and projects.” And that includes the fire company.
While a major goal of the carnival each year is to continue to raise funds, he said it’s also a time to celebrate the region’s people.
“We want to bring the community together and recognize all the hardworking folks — our hometown heroes - and have a good time of fellowship, fun, food and entertainment,” Ebright said.
In addition to rides (by Sunshine Shows Amusements), games — and of course the carnival food — the Middleburg Fireman’s Carnival is especially known for its annual parade. Ebright said it’s one of the largest fireman’s parades held in the region, with 100 to 150 floats each year.
Participating fire companies come from throughout Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties. Ebright said parade watchers begin claiming their spots on the sidewalks on Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the parade on Thursday, Aug. 8, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
The carnival will also offer a fireworks display by SkyShooter Displays at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and late night Jackpot Bingo on Aug. 10.
Entertainment will be provided each evening, beginning at 7 p.m. — Pepper Street Band on Tuesday, True Heart on Wednesday, Lucky Afternoon on Aug. 8, JESSE on Aug. 9, and Into the Spin on Aug. 10.
Dave Stamm, of the Lucky Afternoon Band, which is based in Selinsgrove, said they have performed at the Middleburg Fireman’s Carnival for the past several years.
“Because this event is local for us, we draw many of our area fans, friends and followers,” he said, adding that the band enjoys playing annually at this, and other, fireman’s carnivals. “It gives us another opportunity to once again thank those active volunteer firefighters and all the volunteers who donate their time to help raise money for the local fire companies.”
The seven-piece variety band will perform a wide variety of music styles, including rock, oldies, country, patriotic, big band — “and even a little bluegrass for all to enjoy,” Stamm said, which will feature a number of instruments including trumpet, sax, banjo, and fiddle.
The carnival will also include lunch daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and meals will be served nightly beginning at 4:30 p.m.: hot roast beef sandwich on Tuesday, park and sauerkraut on Wednesday, turkey and filling on Aug. 8, ham and scalloped potatoes on Aug. 9, and barbecue chicken on Aug. 10.