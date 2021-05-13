MIDDLEBURG — Mark Bailey has been tapped to take over as police chief in Middleburg.
The borough council voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Bailey at a yearly salary of $67,870 on the condition he provided required documentation to the borough and they reach an agreement on the conditions of his employment.
He will take over as chief on July 6.
Bailey, a Mifflinburg police officer, has been serving as interim chief since earlier this year while longtime police Chief Tony Jordan was battling COVID-19 which took his life on Jan. 13 at the age of 60.
The Daily Item filed an inquiry in late April with the borough under the Right-to-Know law for the number of people who applied for the job to succeed Jordan and the number of people interviewed.
On advice of the solicitor, Beau Hoffman, the borough declined to release the information until late May while he reviewed whether the request was subject to the law.
Following Tuesday night's council meeting, the borough released the information and said one person applied for the chief position and one person was interviewed.
