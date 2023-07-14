MIDDLEBURG — Jenelle and Ryan VanHorn are on a mission to beautify downtown Middleburg and connect youth with their community.
The VanHorns are Midd-West School District employees — Jenelle is a nurse and Ryan is an art teacher — who've found a way to get students involved in their plans after raising about $68,000 for a mural that will be installed this fall on Labor of Love Thrift Store, 1 E. Market St.
Over the past several months, students and others have been painting murals on 62, 5 foot by 5 foot fabric panels which will be placed on the side of the brick building facing Route 104.
A majority of the 350 people involved in the mural project were students, Ryan VanHorn said
"Our heart is for the community. We want to transform the downtown to what it used to be and we want students to have a community connection," Jenelle VanHorn told the Snyder County commissioners Tuesday morning as the couple unveiled another project they would like to pursue.
The next project proposal is installing 40 solar-powered street lights on 20-foot Victorian style poles with hanging flower baskets and involving students in the Future Farmers of America and STEM programs.
The estimated cost is $238,000 for the lights which could be eligible for a federal tax credit of 30 percent, Jenelle VanHorn said.
"We're working on getting grants," she said.
County board Chairman Joe Kantz said he supports the project but suggested the couple discuss it with Middleburg borough officials, a meeting which the VanHorns had already scheduled.