MIDDLEBURG — A Middleburg family are temporarily displaced from their Paxtonville Road home following a fire Tuesday evening.
Jerry Minium was filling the woodstove at about 10:30 p.m. when he noticed a glow from burning embers in the wall, Middleburg Fire Chief Dwayne "Butch" Hackenberg said.
Minium, his wife, Gwendolyn, and their son left the house at 1954 Paxtonville Road and called 911 to report the fire, Hackenberg said.
Firefighters from Middleburg, Beavertown, Kreamer, Shamokin Dam and Mifflinburg responded. It took about 2 1/2 hours to put out the fire that caused about $30,000 damage, he said.
Hackenberg said the fire started in the wood-burning stove.