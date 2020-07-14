MIDDLEBURG — Reliance Hose Company No. 1 voted Monday to cancel its annual carnival and suspend all activities related to the event due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.
A news release from company says the department and its stakeholders "deeply regret making this decision" about the fundraiser and community event which was scheduled for August 4-8.
“The Reliance Hose Company made very attempt to sustain the event and pushed making the decision, whether to continue or cancel, to the last possible moment,” the company said in its statement. “The decision was made on the basis of the uncertainty of COVID-19, the related restrictions and state government approval needed for the parade, which has been denied.””
The company said other aspects of the event would have been limited — like vendors, fireworks and entertainment cancellations.
“We would, however, like to say ‘thank you’ for all the donations that we have received thus far over the course of the last few months,” the company said. “The support and generosity of our local community is greatly appreciated.”
Reliance leaders and members said they are working on plans to host other fundraising events.