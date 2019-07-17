MAZEPPA — A Middleburg man accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy and soliciting nude images of the juvenile is jailed on 32 criminal counts including manufacturing child pornography.
Ryan M. Koppenhaver, 27, allegedly sexually assaulted the juvenile on several occasions in October in Buffalo Township, Union County, according to arrest papers. The juvenile was 14 years old at the time while Koppenhaver was 26.
Special Agent Casey Hassinger of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section arrested Koppenhaver on Monday. Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch ordered Koppenhaver be held in Union County Prison, Lewisburg, on $125,000 bail.
Hassinger charged Koppenhaver with two felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, one felony count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility along with 28 counts of sexual abuse of children/manufacture of child pornography.
According to arrest papers, Koppenhaver met the accuser and began an online friendship through Facebook Messenger. Koppenhaver allegedly solicited and received nude images from the 14-year-old and met in person, allegedly abusing the teen inside his vehicle.
Hassinger received a cyber tip on Jan. 2 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the alleged child pornography images, 28 in all, were shared between the accuser with Koppenhaver on three separate occasions in October, arrest papers state.
Subsequent subpoenas of digital information from Google, Facebook and PenTeleData identified the juvenile and Koppenhaver as the individuals involved, arrest papers state.
The accuser was interviewed in March by investigators and later by a forensic interviewer at the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury during which the teen described Koppenhaver’s alleged crimes.