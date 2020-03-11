A third witness in a 2018 Coal Township murder turned himself Wednesday morning and was arraigned on robbery charges.
Seth Lytle, of Middleburg, was charged with felony robbery, hindering prosecution and misdemeanor false statements to authorities in the 2018 death of David Rivera.
Lytle turned himself into Coal Township police this morning. He was arraigned and sent to Northumberland County Prison on $100,000 bail.
Lytle and two others are all linked to a 2018 robbery of a Coal Township man that resulted in Rivera being shot and killed. Coal Township police say John Feather, Madison Collins, Lytle and Rivera set up a meeting with a man on January 24, 2018, in order to rob him of marijuana.
When the meeting took place, an attempt to take the marijuana by force occurred and that's when 19-year-old Sabian Ebersole shot and killed Rivera, police said. Ebersole pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.