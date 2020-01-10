MIDDLEBURG — A 34-year-old Middleburg man is in jail on charges he threw a 12-inch knife at two women in a borough bar, injuring one.
Middleburg Police said Joshua Castle was arguing with several women in the Country Tavern and Restaurant at 12:45 a.m. Thursday when he began threatening them. At one point, Castle went into the kitchen, retrieved a 12-inch knife and threw it, striking two females.
Police said one of the women suffered an unspecified injury.
Castle was caught running on Main Street and taken to District Judge Lori Hackenberg who arraigned him on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, weapons possession, harassment and disorderly conduct.
He is being held in Snyder County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.