MIDDLEBURG — A 54-year-old Middleburg man has been identified as the hit-and-run driver who struck a woman as she removed her 1-year-old child from a car seat in Beavertown in mid-December.
Paul W. Kratzer Jr. turned himself into Middleburg police on Dec. 15, the day after Chelsea Johnson, 27, suffered minor injuries after she was struck by a white pickup truck while taking her child from the back seat of a car parked in the 100 block of West Market Street in Beavertown, Middleburg police officer David Shaffer said.
Johnson said she was thrown from the impact and the driver of the truck did not stop, court records said.
She was being treated by emergency medical responders when Shaffer got on the scene. He also spoke with Jessica Fegley who observed a driver of a white pickup truck pull into a parking lot and looked at his vehicle before driving off toward Middleburg.
The following day, Kratzer contacted police to report that he may have struck the woman.
He told police that he had been drinking at the McClure Legion for six hours before the hit-and-run and recalled the bartender asking him twice if he was okay to drive, court records said.
Kratzer said he recalled seeing a woman on the road as he drove through Beavertown, but said he had no idea he had struck anyone, denied stopping to inspect his vehicle or being aware that a side mirror on his truck was missing.
He is scheduled to appear a preliminary hearing next month before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg on charges of misdemeanor accident involving personal injury and accident involving damage to property and summary careless driving, duty to render aid and notice of the accident to police.