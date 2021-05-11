MIDDLEBURG — A 59-year-old Middleburg man is in jail awaiting sentencing after he was convicted Friday of sexually assaulting a young girl more than 20 years ago.
Claude E. Sprenkel was found guilty of 10 counts of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and 10 counts of misdemeanor indecent assault by a Snyder County jury following a one-day trial.
Senior Judge Louise O. Knight revoked bail immediately after the verdict and sent Sprenkel to jail to await sentencing in a few weeks.
The female victim reported to state police in 2018 that she was sexually assaulted by Sprenkel beginning in 1992, when she was 6-years-old, until 1997.
At trial, the victim, now a young woman, testified she was discouraged from coming forward sooner and she was was frightened of Sprenkel.
Sprenkel admitted to police during the investigation that he had engaged in sexual activity with the girl on several occasions, court records said.
District Attorney Michael Piecuch said he was pleased by the verdict.
“It’s a signal to adults who were abused as children that the extension of the statute of limitations is working,” he said, adding that he is “grateful for the courage of the victim. She was haunted for years by this and thinking he was beyond accountability.”