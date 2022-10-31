SELINSGROVE — A 66-year-old Middleburg man remains in critical condition more than a week after getting struck by a vehicle while walking across Routes 11-15 in Monroe Township.
Thomas J. Bernat Jr. was attempting to cross the four-lane highway on the Strip at 8:49 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, when he was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael G. Smith, 40, of Shamokin Dam, state police at Selinsgrove said.
Police said Smith was southbound in the center turning lane to turn left into Turkey Hill Mini Market at 1980 N. Susquehanna Trail when he struck Bernat who was walking in an area without a crosswalk or street lights.
Bernat sustained "extensive life threatening injuries," police said.
He was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon by a Geisinger Medical Center spokesman.