A Middleburg man faces 84 animal cruelty charges after state police said 16 animals were left outside during a July heatwave. Two of the animals later died and a dog had one of its legs amputated according to charges filed Tuesday.
John Stahl, 54, of Dinius Avenue, was arraigned on the charges including four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, before Middleburg District Judge Lori Hackenberg. According to State Police at Selinsgrove, two cows were neglected and later died. A husky needed a leg amputated and a female boxer needed emergency surgery after being left out for three days in July in near 100 degree temperatures with no food or water according to police.
Stahl was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
Troopers arrived to Stahl's Dinius Avenue property on July 19 and reported seeing animals in plain view without food and water and poor living conditions, according to court documents.
During an inspection of the property troopers found two bulls on a small wooden enclosure, a calf inside another trailer, four calves trapped inside individual wooden stalls limiting the animals' movement, two boxers in a pen, two huskies in an elevated pen with mesh wire, six husky puppies and three pigs in an enclosure.
One of the huskies was limping and later had to have a leg amputated, troopers said. The animals were seized by police and transported to Ashburn's Animals with assistance from Haven 2 Home rescue, troopers said.
Troopers used National Weather Service data to determine the animals had been outside in 93-degree temperatures with a heat index of 106 during the three-day period.
Troopers said one of the calves died July 20. The second died on Aug 4.
Troopers spoke with Stahl on July 22 and Stahl said that things in the barn had gotten behind.
Stahl faces four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, four misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals, 14 misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals and 62 summary violations of neglect of animals.
Stahl will appear before Hackenberg for a preliminary arraignment on Sept. 3 at 2 p.m.