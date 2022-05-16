MIDDLEBURG — A 20-year-old Middleburg man is in jail on charges he assaulted a 14-year-old girl.
Sindal L. Stover was sent to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $75,000 following a preliminary hearing Monday for what state police at Selinsgrove describe as an unprovoked attack on the girl at her Beaver Township home on April 26.
The girl, who was not identified in court records, told Trooper Alec Leiby that Stover repeatedly punched her in the face and slammed her head into a door frame during the unprovoked assault. She briefly lost consciousness as a result, court records said.
Leiby said he spoke with the girl as she was being prepared to be flown by LifeFlight to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
The trooper said the girl's face was "extremely swollen and bruised" and there were red marks on her throat.
The girl's father, Joshua Herrold, was punched by Stover when he confronted him outside his home after the assault, court records said.
Stover is charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor strangulation, three counts of simple assault, theft of prescription medication belonging to Randi Mull, possession of marijuana and harassment.