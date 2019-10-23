SUNBURY — A Middleburg man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to drunkenly punching another man, causing the victim to fall to the ground and suffer a fatal skull fracture in April.
Jay Boyer Jr., 36, pleaded guilty in Northumberland County Court to three misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter, simple assault and recklessly endangerment and three summary charges of harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. A felony count of aggravated assault was dropped as part of the plea deal.
The mother of victim Brian Cox cried during the hearing in front of County Judge Hugh Jones. When the judge asked if she had anything to say, Sharon Cox told Boyer that he didn't realize what he did to her family and Cox's child.
"You tore my family apart," said Sharon Cox in tears. "I can't even look at him today. Brian did not deserve this. There's no way Brian deserved this."
Boyer admitted that he was drunk when he punched Brian Cox with a closed fist in the early morning hours of April 29 along South Third Street in Sunbury and knocked him down. According to court documents, Boyer told police he became upset because Cox was spitting while the two were speaking.
Cox died May 9 as a result of blunt force trauma to the head caused by the fall, according to an autopsy report. Police said the autopsy showed Cox suffered a fracture to the rear of his skull.
Boyer said very little while in court on Wednesday, only answering the judge's question with yes or no statements and addressing the judge as "sir" or "your honor."
Jones ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be conducted. Boyer is not yet scheduled for sentencing.
If Boyer is sentenced at the maximum penalties for each of the six offenses he pleaded guilty to, he could spend up to 10 years and 180 days in prison and be ordered to pay $113,100 in fines.
The Commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward. Chief Public Defender Edward Greco represented Boyer. Attorney Matthew J. Perry, of Scranton, represented Sharon Cox and her family.