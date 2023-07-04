West York Borough Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a Middleburg man who is accused of breaking into a trading card business and taking numerous collectible items valued at roughly $13,000.
According to West York police reports, officers and investigators are seeking Jonathan Thomas Eisenhuth, 39, of Middleburg, on burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief charges.
Officers investigated a commercial burglary at Common Ground Collectibles, in the 1600 block of W. Market Street, on June 29 and discovered an individual wearing a mask forcefully entered the business at 4:57 a.m., according to emailed and social media reports provided by West York police.
Investigators focused on individuals familiar with the sports card market from across the Mid-Atlantic region, suspected Eisenhuth and confirmed his involvement in the crime, according to the report.
Officers said Eisenhuth may be with his girlfriend, Bailey Marie Maggs, 23, Williamsport, who may be operating a copper-colored 2009 Subaru Impreza. The two might still be in the York or Lancaster areas.
Anyone with information is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-8477 or to text a tip to 274637, text -YORKTIPS" at the beginning of the message, according to a wanted document emailed by West York police.