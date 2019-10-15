Middleburg mom: Watch alert saved my life

MIDDLEBURG — Aimee Benfer credits the Apple Watch she wears on her left wrist with saving her life one week ago.
The 45-year-old mother of three was sitting in a staff meeting with colleagues at the Union County Children and Youth Services' office in Lewisburg on Oct. 8 when the watch emitted an alarm.
A sheepish Benfer apologized for the intrusion, glanced at her watch and saw that it was reporting her heart rate was significantly elevated at 148 beats-per-minute.
"I didn't feel anything. I was no more stressed than usual," she said.
Urged by colleagues, Benfer eventually drove herself to Evangelical Community Hospital where she was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeat, which can lead to stroke, blood clots and even death.
Benfer now says she should have been more proactive considering her health history. At the age of 30, she underwent open-heart surgery at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and had a heart valve replacement.
She vigilantly tracked her cardiovascular health following the surgery but said as the years passed she learned to live more comfortably and without any issue.
About one year ago, Benfer decided to become more active, and with the encouragement of her son, Marcus, purchased an Apple Watch to track her fitness level. The watch also monitors heart health and provides an alert if a problem arises.
She paid about $800 for the watch and added a rhinestone-encrusted band.
Benfer didn't give it another thought until last week when the watch emitted the alarm. Her normal 'at rest' heart rate is 86 beats per minute, she said.
A colleague suggested she seek treatment, but Benfer decided to stay at work. During a work-related phone call with a client who noticed she didn't sound well Benfer was again urged to seek medical attention.
At this point, Benfer's watch was issuing an alert that her heart rate had climbed to 158 beats per minute.
She drove herself to the hospital a few miles away where she remained for two days. Benfer said she is now being seen weekly by her cardiologist and hopes to undergo a procedure to get her heart rate back on track.
Benfer said she has learned that atrial fibrillation is common for patients who have had a heart valve replacement.
Dr. Jonathan Slotkin, Geisinger's Associate Chief Medical Informatics Officer, said patients are encouraged to take an active role in their health care.
"We understand that technology, wearable devices, and mobile applications can make it easier for patients to focus on their health," he said.
"Geisinger has implemented tools, like MyGeisinger, for them to do things like track their health, renew prescriptions, message their care team and manage appointments. Geisinger also has other tools that enable patients to find a provider or save a spot at urgent care," said Slotkin. "The easier we can make it to focus on health, the more we can improve our communities’ overall health.”
Benfer said she relies more on technology to track her health.
"I sleep with my watch now. I'm not going to take it off," she said, adding that it continues to emit an alarm whenever her heart rate spikes. "I don't panic anymore. I just stop what I'm doing and rest."
Her daughter, Maciann, encouraged Benfer to share her story on social media.
"I had no idea the watch could (issue a health alert). I'm so grateful for it and people need to know about it," she said.
There are other watches and apps available to monitor health, said Benfer, who encourages others to consider investing in a device.
"Any watch that helps you be more aware of your health can be a lifesaver," she said.