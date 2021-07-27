A Middleburg woman was killed in a crash along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lebanon County late Monday night, according to state police at Bowmansville.
Jill C. Kratzer, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred at mile marker 263.5 of Interstate 76 in South Londonderry Township at 11:47 p.m.
According to police, Kratzer was driving a Scion TC westbound on I-76 just before midnight when her vehicle left the road while negotiating a left-hand curve. Police said the vehicle struck an embankment before hitting a boulder with the front end.
The vehicle flipped over and struck a second boulder with the rear of the vehicle.
Police reported Kratzer was ejected from the vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.