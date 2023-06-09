MIDDLEBURG — A 35-year-old Middleburg woman convicted of driving into a group of first responders last year will spend at least five years in state prison.
Marisa N. Liddington was sentenced in Snyder County Court for the incident that happened in the Walmart parking lot on Feb. 9, 2022.
Liddington was found unconscious in a car from a suspected overdose in Walmart and as first responders tried tending to her, she overheard that the state police were on their way and decided to flee.
She drove through a group of first responders and was apprehended by police when she crashed into a street sign in the borough of Selinsgrove.
None of the first responders were seriously hurt
She was convicted by a jury in April of four counts of aggravated assault, fleeing or eluding police, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.
Liddington was sentenced to a 5- to 10-year prison term by Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson.
"This sentence appropriates reflects the seriousness of Liddington's crimes. We need to protect those who protect us," said District Attorney Michael Piecuch. "The first responders that she almost ran over fleeing the scene were just there trying to help her. Anyone who tries to harm our first responders for doing their jobs is going to pay the price."