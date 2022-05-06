BEAVER SPRINGS — The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC) has much to celebrate on its 20th anniversary after paying off its nearly $1 million mortgage one year earlier than expected.
MACC Executive Director Mike Bobb said a celebration of the anniversary will be held May 14 at the 67 Elm St. center in Beaver Springs that opened in May 2002.
"It's great news," said Bobb, of paying off the debt a year early. "It's been a challenge and taken a lot of work. We did it with great community support."
The center was established with support from Bobb's father-in-law and late mother-in-law, Donald and Naomi Moyer.
In addition to a number of local donors who don't want to be identified and grant funding, Bobb said, the MACC has received support from First Community Foundation Partnership, Community Giving Foundation, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Central PA Food Bank, National Beef and other local businesses.
While working to pay off the mortgage, Bobb said, the center's board of directors has been investing in the facility.
A seven-phase playground improvement is underway, including the addition of play equipment for children of all ages and a canopy for shade. The computer system has been upgraded, the HVAC system and gutters on the building have been replaced and plans are to install new fitness equipment.
The center operates a Keystone Stars 2 childcare program and by July, Bobb said, they expect to achieve 3 stars out of a maximum 4 for the program.
Bobb said the goal is to double the number of members at the MACC. Presently, there are about 400 members and he aims to increase it to as many as 800 to 1,000.
Program Director Lindsay Dressler said the center is a vibrant place where people of all ages enjoy an array of activities, including fitness programs for adults, tae kwon do and gymnastics, a shuffle board league, as well as a variety of activities throughout the year, such as an Easter egg hunt and volleyball tournament.
Dressler, whose two young children have or are attending the child care and after-school programs at the MACC, said it's an environment where people of all ages are exposed to one another.
"It's a mix of everyone," she said.
The anniversary celebration at the MACC on May 14 will begin at 9 a.m. with a Kids Fair and include a raffle and silent auction from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. U.S. Rep. Fred Keller will be the guest speaker.